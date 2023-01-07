What’s Coming Next?

This chilly winter, get comfy within those warm blankets with a cup of hot piping coffee and enjoy films and shows from ‘Netflix’, ‘Prime Video’ and ‘Voot Select’!

Vikram Vedha

The action film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, will be released on the OTT platform ‘Voot Select’ on January 9. Even though the movie wasn’t a box office success, it would be fun to watch these Bollywood icons on OTT.

Vikings Valhalla S2

Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his independent sister Freyds Eirksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) return in the new season of the ‘Netflix’ series. Set to premiere on January 12, it’ll center on the challenges and new experiences in store for them.

Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn plays Vijay Salgaonkar in the buzz-worthy movie, which also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and others. It will make its digital debut on ‘Amazon Prime Video’ on January 13. In the sequel, Vijay fights once more to defend his family.

Trial By Fire

The new ‘Netflix’ series, starring Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande as Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, chronicles the couple’s tragic loss of their children in the infamous Uphaar fire tragedy. It will start streaming on January 13 and is based on real events.

Sky Rojo S3

The ‘Netflix’ series follows the story of Coral, Wendy and Gina, who chase after their freedom, only to be chased by Romeo, their pimp and his henchmen. Soon, a series of bizarre and unexpected events begin. It will be available on January 13.







