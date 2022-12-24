What's Coming Next?

Bid 2022 farewell with this engaging lineup of films and shows from 'Netflix', 'Prime Video' and 'Jio Cinema'!

The Witcher: Blood Origin

The prequel to Netflix's 'The Witcher', which stars Michelle Yeoh, Francesca Mills, Mirren Mack, Laurence O'Fuarain and others, is based on the beginnings of the very first Witcher. On December 25, it will be viewable on 'Netflix'.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer and others are among the cast members of the most-discussed Hollywood blockbuster, which will debut for streaming on 'Prime Video' on December 26. The story centers on Maverick sending the talented Top Gun alums on a treacherous mission.

Treason

Set to stream on December 26, the 'Netflix' series is about Adam Lawrence, whose life turns upside down with the entry of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past. Charlie Cox, Ciaran Hinds and others feature in the upcoming series.

7 Women and a Murder

Directed by Alessandro Genovesi, the film tells the story of a murder with seven female suspects. Each with its own hidden agenda, who is the mystery killer and what's the motive behind it? Starring Margherita Buy, Diana Del Bufalo, Sabrina Impacciatore and others, it'll release on 'Netflix' on December 28.

Bhediya

The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer, set to stream on 'Jio Cinema', follows a man who gets bitten by a wolf and begins to transform into a creature. The film will stream on December 30.