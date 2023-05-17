Actor and social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill is busy taking acting classes after making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Before moving to Hindi cinema, Shehnaaz worked in the Punjabi film industry and gained popularity with her music videos. As she is taking baby steps into the Hindi film industry, Shehnaaz realised that the ‘industry is not open’ for everyone and one has to make a place for themselves to flourish.

Speaking to a leading media house, Gill shared that things are not easy for her and that whatever she is achieving is because of her hard work.

“Industry is not open. You have to open it. You have to change yourself. Nothing is open for me. Whatever I am doing, I am doing it with hard work,” said Shehnaaz.

Gill became a household name after participating in the 13th season of the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. She then went on to feature in a few music videos and also in the Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

The young star believed that she needed to keep reinventing herself to keep herself relevant among the audience. Shehnaaz doesn’t want her fans to get ‘bored’ of her.

“If you present yourself the way you are and give nothing new to your audience, then they will get bored. We are public figures and if we don’t offer variety to the audience, they will get bored of us,” she added.

This is not the first time that Shehnaaz Gill has said that one has to change themselves to fit the industry standards. In one of her earlier ‘YouTube’ live videos, she also claimed that she lost weight because the entertainment industry only prefers slim girls.

Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor’s next film, also starring Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.