‘What ‘Tumbbad’ did for horror, ‘Crazxy’ will do for thrillers’

Sohum Shah’s cult horror hit ‘Tumbbad’ (2018) surpassed its initial run within just seven days and set new records. It was one of the rare Hindi films to greatly outperform its original box office numbers in its re-release. Now, the actor-producer is back with his next film, ‘Crazxy’. On Tuesday, he unveiled the first look of this emotionally charged, edge-of-the-seat thriller about a father’s redemption. The film is written and directed by Girish Kohli, known for ‘Mom’ and ‘Kesari’.

Sohum is seen in a striking new avatar in the poster. When asked about the long gap between ‘Tumbbad’ and ‘Crazxy’, he said, “‘Tumbbad’ has been a very special journey and its re-release reminded me of how much love and passion went into making it. I’ve always believed in doing something innovative and pushing creative boundaries because that truly excites me and ‘Crazxy’ is exactly that. It took time because I wanted to be sure that my next project would be something new, something different and something that I would enjoy watching but haven’t seen yet.”

Sohum, who continues to impress with his powerful performances in ‘Dahaad’ and ‘Maharani’, also shared that at ‘Sohum Shah Films’, they follow a simple philosophy - they won’t release a film until they are completely confident in the final product, regardless of scheduled release dates or holiday windows. “For us, we don’t just make ‘projects’ - we make movies. And ‘Crazxy’ is finally ready to share with the world to entertain everyone. ‘Crazxy’ is a genre-bending thriller and something we’re sure hasn’t been seen in Hindi cinema and we as a team wanted to give it the time and effort it deserved to shape it up the way we envisioned,” said Sohum.

After the phenomenal success of Tumbbad’s re-release, expectations from Sohum have soared. He admitted that with it comes greater responsibility. So, how does he plan to meet those expectations? “What we did with horror through ‘Tumbbad’, we are doing with thrillers through ‘Crazxy’. The genres are also very different. A great analogy would be that when you go to a Michelin star restaurant, not every dish tastes the same, but leaves you with a lasting experience which is unique to every dish,” he smiled. ‘Crazxy’ will hit theatres on February 28.