What happens commercially does hurt you a little: Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor comes from a well-known film family. Yet, her journey into Bollywood isn’t easy. Despite several projects like ‘Bedhadak’ and ‘Vrushabha’ being announced earlier and then cancelled, her debut came from ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’. The movie didn’t perform well at the box office. Recently, Shanaya spoke candidly about how she processed that phase and what the experience truly meant to her.

In an interview with ‘Hindustan Times’, Shanaya admitted that commercial results do affect an actor. She said, “Of course, what happens commercially does hurt you a little. You want people to go watch your work in the theatres.” At the same time, she chose to focus on the emotional response she received: “But the love I got was so much. It was everything I was waiting for and when the moment came that my movie was out there, for me, that was everything.” For Shanaya, the moment her film was finally released mattered more than numbers.

The actress revealed that many people sent her consoling messages after the release. However, she refused to let that define her experience. She said, “While I was getting messages like ‘It’s okay’ and ‘Things will get well’, there was this kid in me that was just beaming with joy that my film is out now. Whatever the fate of this film has been, I was giving my all and I’ve done it, it’s so much and honestly, I’m so proud of it.”

Shanaya also shared that she proudly mentions the film in her ‘Instagram’ bio. Calling it a badge of honour, she said she wants people to watch it despite its fate. She shared that the movie is close to her heart. She described the release as a moment of relief after years of tension. Reflecting on it, she said, “It was a memorable moment when the film was released, as I took a deep breath and finally exhaled when that Friday came and my film was out there.”