What does Arshad Warsi think about nepotism in Bollywood?

Arshad Warsi opened up about the prevalence of nepotism and favoritism in Bollywood. The actor, who received praise for his turn in the latest release, ‘Asur 2’, talked about the privileges some actors in the industry have, where they are offered multiple films to make a hit, while for others if there’s one flop, the actor is ‘doomed’.

Warsi made his debut with the 1996 drama ‘Tere Mere Sapne’, which was produced by Jaya Bachchan and directed by Joy Augustine. The actor then rose to fame with films including ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘Dhamaal’, ‘Golmaal’ and ‘Ishqiya’.

In a new interview with ‘Humans of Bombay’, the actor opened up about nepotism and favoritism in the industry. When asked whether it’s a long climb for the actor if he gives a flop, he said, “It’s a sad thing, but what can you do? There is a certain segment of actors who are a little more privileged than the other segment. Yes, I am talking about kids connected to the film industry. Then some people aren’t connected to the industry. I can’t complain. The film industry has given me a lot and I love it. I thank them all the time. I literally thank Joy Augustine, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan every morning because, because of them, I have what I have. So, nothing against the industry, but this is the norm.”

Arshad added what the difference is between the ones connected with the industry and the ones who are not: “I am not even complaining, I accept it. The sad part is that I would probably do the same things with my kids. But yes, it’s a difficult thing. You have a segment of actors who will get multiple chances to give a hit and then you have another segment who don’t get that. If you give one flop, you are doomed. You have to struggle all the way back to get there. So, that is a sad part.”

Warsi’s latest release, ‘Asur 2’, is currently streaming on ‘Jio Cinema’.