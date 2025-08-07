What Dev-Subhashree reunion means for Bengali cinema

This was back in 2008, in a south Kolkata college, on the sets of ‘Challenge’. In one corner, Dev and Subhashree were seen reading their lines. Director Raj Chakraborty entered the classroom and called for action. In the nearly empty classroom, Subhashree, playing Pooja, a docile daughter of a wealthy man (read Rajatava Dutta), expressed her desire to watch a film. But she had security stationed near the college gate. The ever-enthusiastic Dev, playing Abir, took it upon himself to make it happen. Off camera, too, Dev and Subhashree were completely in sync. She was bubbly, always giggling and he was his usual cheeky, chilled-out self. You could sense the friendship even without the cameras rolling.

Cut to now. It’s been 10 years. ‘Dhumketu’, Dev’s first production, starring Subhashree, was finally getting its trailer launch. The film had been lying in the cans since 2015, shot in the scenic hills of Nainital. It was their first film together after ‘Khoka 420’ (2013). But in these last 10 years, a lot has changed. They’ve walked separate paths, both personally and professionally. Once a couple, today Subhashree is married to Raj Chakraborty and is a mom of two. Dev is in a long-term relationship with actress Rukmini Maitra. But when they came face to face again on the stage of Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata for the ‘Dhumketu’ trailer launch, the old spark flickered for a few moments. Glances were exchanged, laughter was shared and the ice thawed. For fans who grew up dancing to songs from ‘Challenge’, ‘Paran Jaaye Joliye Re’, ‘Khoka 420’, ‘Romeo’ and ‘Khokababu’ on Sangeet Bangla’, it was a moment of nostalgia and euphoria. Tracks like ‘Mahi Ve’, ‘Bondhura Elomelo’, ‘Soniye Tu Janiye Tu’, ‘Mala Re’ and ‘Dhakher Taale’ still enjoy popularity, perhaps more than any of their later songs ever could.

But here’s the thing. This reunion can go beyond fan service. Think about it: a hit pair like Dev-Subhashree coming back can turn the tide for Bengali box office numbers, especially for hardcore masala movies, create buzz like nothing else and even inspire other filmmakers to rethink their casting. It’s a win-win.

Professionalism wins

2025 seems to be the year of long-lost pairs reuniting. Bollywood fans went wild when Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty Kundra danced together on ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ after three decades. Similarly, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, once a celebrated couple, shared a rare moment of warmth at an IIFA press event, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Back in Tollywood, Dev and Subhashree, in coordinated black, walked onto the stage like total pros. From talking about blocking and unblocking each other on social media, to Dev dedicating ‘Bondhura Elomelo’ to her, it was sweet and full of heart. That hesitation we were all expecting? Gone. What remained was warmth and years of shared memories.

This echoes the reunion of Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta in ‘Praktan’ (2016) after a 14-year break. Their renewed collaboration resulted in a superhit, paving the way for films like ‘Drishtikone’ and ‘Ajogyo’ (directed by Kaushik Ganguly), their 50th film together. Their story shows how professionalism and friendship can lead to enduring and successful screen pairings. Dev and Subhashree’s reunion carries the same promise.

The last of us

Bengali cinema has had a few successful romantic onscreen duos, starting with the eternal Uttam Kumar-Suchitra Sen, Prosenjit-Rituparna, Jeet-Koel and finally, Dev-Subhashree. Sure, the industry has tried to build newer pairs like Bonny-Koushani, but the magic just doesn’t compare.

That’s why this Dev-Subhashree reunion feels special. And let's not forget, it's the 16th year of ‘Paran Jaaye Joliya Re’, which still remains one of the biggest hits in Bengali cinema. Maybe they really are the last of those blockbuster pairs who ruled hearts and the box office. And if the fan craze at Dhumketu’s launch is any proof, people still want to see them together. So, why not make the most of it?

Love is in the air

Romance never goes out of style. Bollywood showed us that with the ‘Saiyaara’ craze. And Bengali audiences love their love stories too. All of Dev-Subhashree’s hits, ‘Challenge’, ‘Khoka 420’ and ‘Paran Jaaye Joliye Re’, were rom-coms with big drama, bigger songs and lots of love.

Now that they’re older, wiser and more evolved as actors, maybe it’s time for a more mature love story. Dev has proved his prowess in commercial cinema again with ‘Khadaan’, a box office success. Subhashree has grown into more complex roles like ‘Grihapravesh’ while maintaining her mass appeal. And guess what? Both have said that if the right script comes along, they’d love to work together again. Even Mahendra Soni, who backed many of their earlier hits, wrote a letter of appreciation. Kaushik Ganguly and Dhrubo Banerjee have already shown interest. A new-age mature love story, possibly directed by Raj Chakraborty and produced by Dev, could redefine romantic cinema in Bengal. Or what if Dev directs and produces one? Well, the fans at the trailer launch are manifesting both.

For the love of fans

At the end of the day, no onscreen pairing can survive without fan love. That’s how Prosenjit-Rituparna stayed relevant through 50 films. That’s why people still hope to see Shahid-Kareena or SRK-Kajol together. The same applies to Dev-Subhashree. The ‘Dhumketu’ trailer launch at Nazrul Mancha was a full-blown fan event, the first of its kind in Bengali cinema. The excitement, the screams, the social media buzz and the fans made it all happen. In Bollywood, fan events are common. Maybe, with this, Tollywood will pick up the trend too.