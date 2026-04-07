We're a little anchorless: Seth Rogen on shooting 'The Studio 2' without Catherine O'Hara

Los Angeles: Seth Rogen, the co-creator and lead actor of popular drama ‘The Studio’, said the shock of losing actor Catherine O'Hara permeates throughout the new season.

O'Hara, known for her roles in ‘Home Alone’, ‘Beetlejuice’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and many other Hollywood hits, died in January at the age of 71.

‘Lionsgate Television’ and Apple TV’s production received numerous awards for its behind-the-scenes portrayal of how big studios operate in Hollywood.

In an interview with ‘The Times’, Rogen said O'Hara’s death made them anchorless.

“It has been an unbelievable challenge, obviously emotionally, dealing with the loss, but also when it comes to the show itself. We wrote it for her to be there. We had it all set and the shock waves permeated throughout the entire new season. It’s been difficult. You worded it better than we could - she was the anchor and now the anchor is gone,” he said.

Rogen added, “If anything, we’re acknowledging the idea that we are a little anchorless. But honestly, that is a part of life and what we all experience. And so, while we try not to dwell too much on heavy themes in this show, they will be there in this second season. We are not ignoring it.”

Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s ‘The Studio’ portrays O'Hara as the eccentric former head of ‘Continental Studios’ and Matt Remick’s (Rogen) mentor, Patty Leigh, as she deals with the fallout of being fired while still trying to maintain her influence on Hollywood. This was O'Hara's final role, which won her a posthumous Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award, accepted by Rogen on her behalf on March 1.

With season one winning thirteen Emmys, ‘The Studio’ was renewed at ‘Apple TV+’ for season two in May 2025.