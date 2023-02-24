We'll begin shooting in three months: Paresh Rawal on 'Hera Pheri 3'

Earlier this week, Paresh Rawal reunited with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty for a special announcement and promo for ‘Hera Pheri 3’. The third film in the comedy franchise is finally being made after being stuck for several years. The actor, who will reprise his character of Babu bhaiyya, revealed that the film’s shoot will begin in three months. The film’s characters will go global this year as they travel to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Los Angeles, California. Farhad Samji will be directing the film.

Rawal also confirmed that Kartik Aaryan, who was supposed to join the franchise, won’t be part of the film. Speaking about reuniting with Akshay and Suniel, Paresh told a leading agency in an interview: “Meeting them felt like ghar wapsi (returning home). It’s always a joy shooting with Akshay and Suniel. They are talented actors who are not insecure about their work. We have mutual respect. Our off-screen camaraderie reflects in our on-screen chemistry.”

“We’ll begin shooting in three months. It will be a long schedule in Mumbai. The movie will also be shot in international locations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Los Angeles, as Babu bhaiyya, Raju and Shyam go abroad. They’ll do hera pheri globally,” he added.

The veteran actor also went on to say that initially, ‘both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened.’