‘Welcome change for me to play good police officer in Jaane Jaan’

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Varma on Tuesday said his upcoming film “Jaane Jaan” is a “refreshing” change for him as well as viewers who have been "traumatised" by his portrayal of grey characters on screen.

His character of a cop in Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller "Jaane Jaan" comes after a string of antagonistic roles in "Darlings", "Dahaad" and "Lust Stories 2".

Besides playing a conventionally positive part, the actor said he was drawn to the project as it demanded him to develop a certain physique for the role. Interestingly, he was seen playing an upright police officer in the ‘JioCinema’ series "Kaal Koot".

"There were two things that attracted me to this film. First, it was the role of a good police officer. I felt it was a welcome change for me and the audience who I’ve traumatised in the past with my portrayal on screen. So, this was a welcome, refreshing change for me. Secondly, the character demanded a certain kind of physical prowess and skills, which my very couch friendly body was not familiar with, so I put myself in a grilling training for four months to get to where I have to, thanks to Sujoy da, who made it happen for me," Varma said at the trailer launch of “Jaane Jaan” here.

Based on the critically acclaimed Japanese novel “Devotion of Suspect X” from author Keigo Higashino, "Jaane Jaan" also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Varma said the audience will see a "new version" of him on screen.

“It is a completely new take on what I’ve done in the past. There are glimpses of action scenes. The presence that I’ve is something that I didn’t have before. Also, I feel that the dynamics between the three (characters) is something that people have never seen before. So, it's going to be fresh,” he said.

The actor said he was happy to have teamed up with Ahlawat, his classmate from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), on “Jaane Jaan”.

"I have a long and loving relationship, a friendship with Jaideep. We were together in FTII. We were in the same class. So as soon as I knew Jaideep is part of the film and so is Kareena, I was like I was sold. I was super excited, also about working with my old friend, Sujoy Ghosh, who is thoroughly an entertaining person,” he said.

Ahlawat added he felt “relieved” after learning that he will get to work with Varma.

“As soon as I got to know it's Vijay, it became easier for me as I did not have to prepare much for the part to build that relationship. We have known each other for 17 years. We have been in the same class, worked together and got abuses from our teachers, at the same time. We have gone through all of that and have grown together. So, the moment you know that you know your co-star from years and they will get you and your mannerisms, you are relieved,” he added.

Ghosh, known for films such as "Kahaani", "Badla" and "Lust Stories 2", said he was looking forward to diving into the world of “Jaane Jaan” after he came across the story of “Devotion of Suspect X”.

“There’s something in that story which makes you want to tell that on screen. Like, in the case of this film, we had amazing characters and I wanted to live with these people, I want to be in their world. So, that excites me. I’m willing to put my life on the line for that and I tell that story,” the director added.

“Jaane Jaan” is produced by ‘12th Street Entertainment’, ‘Northern Lights Films’ in association with ‘Kross Pictures’ and ‘Balaji Motion Pictures’. It will premiere on ‘Netflix’ on September 21.