'Wednesday' One Of Netflix's Biggest Successes

The web series 'Wednesday' is officially one of Netflix's biggest successes of all time.

According to the entertainment agency 'Deadline', the series is now the platform's third-most popular English-language TV series ever, behind 'Stranger Things 4' and 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. However, the Korean drama 'Squid Game' is still Netflix's most popular series of all time.

'Wednesday', directed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and co-produced by filmmaker-executive producer Tim Burton, premiered on November 16 and has since amassed 752.52 million hours of viewing.

Earlier, 'Wednesday' retained the number one spot on Netflix's English TV charts with another 411.29 million hours viewed, beating the record it set last week for the most viewership of any English-language TV series over a single week.

According to data from the global OTT streamer, 'Wednesday' has been viewed in about 115 million households and remains at the number one spot in 89 countries.

A spin-off from 'The Addams Family', the popular series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. It follows her journey as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she balances her emerging psychic abilities, friendships and relationships with family while trying to solve a murder mystery and stop more killings in the local town. The show also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci in supporting roles.