‘Wednesday’ fame actor Jenna Ortega exits ‘Scream VII’

Los Angeles: Jenna Ortega has exited ‘Scream VII’ after ‘Spyglass Media Group’ fired co-lead Melissa Barrera from the latest chapter in the horror film franchise over her social media posts referring to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Sources told entertainment website ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ that Ortega’s exit has nothing to do with Barrera’s sacking. They said Ortega’s representatives informed ‘Spyglass’ before the actors’ strike that the ‘Wednesday’ star would not be returning for another ‘Scream’ movie.

According to multiple sources, Ortega either had no deal or in the renegotiating of her option, asked what the movie company deemed was too much money. Barrera issued her first response regarding her exit from ‘Scream VII’ on her ‘Instagram Stories’ on Wednesday afternoon, saying she will ‘continue to speak out for those that need it most’.

After her sacking, ‘Spyglass’ said the company interpreted Barrera’s social media posts as anti-Semitic and didn’t fire her for supporting the Palestinian cause.

Barrera began her post condemning ‘anti-Semitism and Islamophobia’.

“I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people. As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need. Every person on this earth - regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status - deserves equal human rights, dignity and of course, freedom. I believe a group of people are not their leadership and that no governing body should be above criticism,” she wrote.