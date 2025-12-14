We wrote a role for Cristiano Ronaldo in 'Fast & Furious' film: Vin Diesel

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, best known for the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, said the upcoming instalment will have a role written for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The first instalment of ‘Fast & Furious’ released in 2001, starring Diesel in the role of Dominic Toretto. Till now, there have been 10 films in total, with a spinoff ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’, two short films and an animated series on ‘Netflix’, ‘Fast & Furious: Spy Racers’. The final instalment, ‘Fast X: Part 2’, is set to release in theatres in April 2027.

Diesel shared a post, featuring him alongside Ronaldo on his ‘Instagram’ handle on Saturday.

“Everyone asked, ‘Would he be in the Fast mythology?’ I gotta tell you, he is a real one. We wrote a role for him… @cristiano,” read the caption.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, ‘Fast X: Part 2’ will also feature Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Jason Momoa (Dante Reyes), Jordana Brewster (Mia Torretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz) and others.

Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel will pen the script for the film.