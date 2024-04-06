‘We would love to be back’

The heist comedy ‘Crew’ is soaring high at the box office and actor Kriti Sanon said that she, along with co-stars Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, would love to reunite for a potential sequel.



‘Crew’ follows three air hostesses, played by Tabu, Kareena and Kriti, whose future seems uncertain as their airline ‘Kohinoor’ is on the verge of bankruptcy, until they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film grossed Rs 70.73 crore worldwide within four days of its release. It is produced by ‘Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network’ and ‘Balaji Motion Pictures’.

Kriti said that she is game for reprising the role of the nerdy dreamer Divya Rana from ‘Crew’ if writers Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri come up with a good script.

“People have been loving it. We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. Obviously, it puts a

lot of pressure on the writers. It’s the audience that motivates the makers to make a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel like you can definitely do something next. So, I hope so,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

‘Crew’ was one of the most anticipated films of the year, courtesy of its lead cast and the success of the movie, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, proving audiences come to the theatre to watch good content with no gender bar.

“It’s nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn’t matter if it’s a man or a woman. It’s just the content that was loved, something that the cinema should actually aim for and box office numbers don’t depend on a male-centric or female-centric film. It’s about content only. It doesn’t have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre,” the actor said.

‘Crew’, Kriti said, is a film that hasn’t been made in Indian cinema before, as heist films in the country tend to revolve around male protagonists.

“But we haven’t seen a film with three women. Here, you have three women belonging to different generations, almost a decade apart, with solid, unique roles. People also love chemistry and I am so happy about it. It’s a trio that people had never imagined and that’s what made it exciting,” she said.

Asked about her future projects, the actor said that she has yet to sign a new film because she is at a place where she doesn’t want to do movies for the sake of it. She would rather bask in the success of her latest project.

“I am going to wait for something that makes me feel like I am taking it to the next level. I don’t want to repeat myself. I want to do something that excites me enough to get out of bed. I have been reading a lot of scripts and going for narrations and meetings. Nothing has sort of struck me enough,” she added.

Kriti was last seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ and her next release is ‘Do Patti’, which also marks her production debut.