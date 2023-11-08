We tend to put everyone in a box for some reason: Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria made her acting debut in 2019 with the Bollywood film ‘Student of the Year 2’, produced by Karan Johar’s ‘Dharma Productions’. In the film, she played the role of Mridula, aka Mia, a confident and talented student at the prestigious St. Teresa’s College. Her performance was well-received and she garnered attention for her screen presence, dance skills and acting abilities.

The same year, Tara starred in the romantic action film ‘Marjaavaan’, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. But these films didn’t help Tara bag projects like her contemporaries.

In her recent interview, when Tara was asked if she feels filmmakers didn’t see her beyond her perceptions in the industry, she agreed and said that she did feel for a couple of instances in her career.

She told a leading media house that she made a mistake because a lot of people don’t know very much about her and what she really stands for as a performer. She’s dying to get out of that box, for whatever reason she was put, in for a very long time.

Tara understands that it also depends on ‘who you know and how you present yourself, not just in terms of looks but in terms of when you go for meetings and giving interviews’. She thinks that people perceived her to be a certain way maybe because of certain choices in her career or just how she was presenting herself.

Talking about how filmmakers have misunderstood her, Tara then explained that she feels like people see her as this very urban person, which for sure she is because she was born and raised in Mumbai. But as a human being, she’s someone who’s always observed people from everywhere and really enjoyed doing that all her life.

“And that’s the job of any actor, but I feel like women, young women and actors, we tend to put everyone in a box for some reason. Then we don’t like to take them out of that box and we tend to judge very well. I think that definitely happened to me in my career,” she said.