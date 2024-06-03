We tend to fixate on negatives: Sharmin Segal

Sharmin Segal has been one of the most talked-about actors since the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ in May. The actor, who is also the niece of the filmmaker, was criticised, trolled and had become the subject of many memes for her ‘expressionless’ acting in every situation. Now, a month after the series’ release, the actor finally spoke up.

In an interview with News18’s ‘Showshah’, Sharmin said that there have been many positive responses as well, but people decided to focus only on the negative ones. She said, “I had given my all to Alamzeb’s character. We tend to fixate on the negatives, but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don’t talk about. It’s perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives and we tend to look over them to some degree.”

After avoiding all kinds of conversations around her character Alamzeb and enabling comments on her posts, the 28-year-old actor thought to pay attention to what the viewers had to say.

“There was a point when I was not looking at many things (reviews), but then slowly, I realised that I was also missing out on a lot of love that I was getting. I’ve now started paying attention to that. Over the last few days, I decided to look through it all. The audience’s opinion is what will probably help you be the best version of yourself,” she said.

Before Sharmin, many of her co-stars and others associated with the series commented on the ongoing trolling.

Defending Sharmin, Bhansali told a leading media house, “She has a face of what Alamzeb should be - somebody who doesn’t want to be a ‘tawaif’ or has no makings of it. You needed somebody with very fresh, innocent qualities to her, somebody who doesn’t talk like a ‘tawaif’ and that person wants to break free with some pursuit of wanting to write poetry. So, I felt that Sharmin was the correct choice for Alamzeb.”