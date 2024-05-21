We take our craft seriously: Imran Khan

What will it take for Amir Khan to attend the Bollywood event awards? Probably the same that will excite his nephew Imran Khan: honouring true craft over glitz. Imran, who has made a comeback in the public eye after more than a decade, opened up about why the family and his superstar ‘mamu’ are not into collecting film awards.

In a new episode of ‘Chill Sesh’ with comedians Sapan Verma, Raunaq Rajani and Prashasti Singh, Imran was asked about the lack of attendance of the Khan family at Bollywood award functions, which he said was because none in the family grew up starstruck with the glamour of the industry.

“I grew up in a family of people, who dedicated themselves to the craft but none of them were enamoured by the glitz and the celebrity. What I was always taught was, ‘We take our craft seriously. We put our heart into that and the rest of it is sprinkling on the top, which you shouldn’t be enamoured with.’

Aamir stopped attending Bollywood award shows in the 90s and has been vocal about his stance on them. He had told a leading media house earlier in an interview, how ‘commercial film awards are of no value’ to him.

In the video, Imran also spoke about how awards are given to film stars simply by their virtue of being available in the city when the event is taking place. He said that he experienced it when a series of his award show functions were lined up after his debut film ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ in 2008.

“Right after my first film came out, we went through that phase. They don’t address it directly. They will ask, ‘Are you free on such and such date?’ Then if you say maybe, they will follow, ‘Achcha agar aap aa rahe hai toh…’ They don’t want to come out and directly talk about that thing. So, there were a bunch of these things which I felt were weird,” he added.