We put a lot of effort into shooting films: Christopher Nolan

It’s no secret that Christopher Nolan made ‘Oppenheimer’ to be seen on the big screen, but not all big screens are created equal.

That’s part of the reason why ‘Universal Pictures’ has made ‘Oppenheimer’ tickets available early for over a thousand ‘premium large format’ (or PLF) screens, with options including IMAX 70mm, 70mm, IMAX digital, 35mm, ‘Dolby Cinema’ and more. Knowing that even those words can get overwhelming and technical, Nolan went a step further.

In an exclusive interview with ‘The Associated Press’, he offered a guide to his favourite formats, explaining why it matters and even where he likes to sit so that audiences don’t feel like they need a film school degree (or one in theoretical physics) before settling on a theater.

“You rarely get the chance to really talk to moviegoers directly about why you love a particular format and why, if they can find an IMAX screen to see the film on, that’s great,” Nolan said.

“We put a lot of effort into shooting the film in a way that we can get it out on these large format screens. It really is just a great way of giving people an experience that they can’t possibly get at home.”

In a film about J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who oversaw the development of the first atomic bomb during World War II, this will be especially pivotal in viewing the ‘Trinity Test’, the first detonation of a nuclear weapon.