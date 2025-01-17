We hope Saif’s health is better: Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai: “We hope Saif Ali Khan’s health is better and we all are concerned for him,” Shahid Kapoor said about his ‘Rangoon’ co-star, who was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his high-rise apartment.

Khan, 54, received six stab injuries, including in his neck, in the attack around 2:30 am on Thursday. He was out of danger following an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed, according to doctors treating him.

“We hope Saif’s health is better. We hope he is feeling better. We all are shocked by what happened to him in a personal space. It’s difficult to absorb something like this in a city like Mumbai. I’m sure the police are trying their best,” Kapoor told reporters at the trailer launch of his new movie ‘Deva’.

Such incidents normally don’t happen in Mumbai, added Kapoor. “Mumbai is a very safe city. When a family member or ladies go out at 2 am, it’s still safe. It’s a shocking incident. We are hoping and praying he recovers soon. We are hoping and praying for him all the time,” Kapoor said.

Khan and Kapoor had shared the screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2017 period movie ‘Rangoon’, which also starred Kangana Ranaut.

At the event, a reporter asked Kapoor how he would tackle the cases of attacks on celebrities if he were a real-life police officer. The actor plays the role of a cop in ‘Deva’.

“What you are saying is a sad incident. We all are very concerned about the fraternity. You asked me indirectly. Had you asked me directly, I would respect it more,” replied the actor.