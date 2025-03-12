We don’t look at sexuality as a human experience: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has rarely performed a sex scene on screen in her career spanning over 25 years. In a recent conversation with Hollywood star Gillian Anderson for ‘Dirty Magazine’, she revealed the reason behind this choice and reflected on the difference in how a sex scene is perceived in the West and in India.

When asked why she has largely refrained from doing sex scenes in films, Kareena said, “I personally feel like it’s not important to take a story forward. It’s not something that I feel is required in the narrative to show that. I know that I might not be comfortable doing that on screen. I have never done it. It’s just the way we look at the whole idea. We don’t look at sexuality or sex as a human experience.”

She further compared the way a sex scene is viewed in India and the West, saying, “We have to start looking at and respecting that a lot more before we put it on screen. It’s my belief. Where I am coming from is the fact that we are still not as open as you are, having the narrative out there for you to experience so freely. While female desire is openly tackled in the West, it has always been so open about it.”

Kareena played the role of a sex worker in her 2003 film ‘Chameli’. In the same conversation, she revealed how the role helped her tap into her own confidence and sensuality at a young age. She added that it pushed her to be fearless and made her want to explore darker, more challenging roles even after 25 years in the industry.

Kareena will next be seen in filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s yet-to-be-titled film. For the unversed, Meghna is known for making films based on real-life incidents and stories. Her last four directorial have been inspired by true events - ‘Talvar’, starring Irrfan Khan; ‘Raazi’, starring Alia Bhatt; ‘Chhapaak’, starring Deepika Padukone and ‘Sam Bahadur’, starring Vicky Kaushal.