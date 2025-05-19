We cast unreliable actors: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui always speaks his mind - whether he is talking about being an outsider in the film industry or how Bollywood works even for those who have had some amount of popularity and work. In a recent interview with SCREEN for its ‘Creators X Creators’ segment, birthday boy Nawazuddin spoke candidly about his relationships in the industry, unreal friendships and the casting of untrained actors in movies while good actors get only ‘character or supportive’ roles.

Nawazuddin emphasised that there are no real relationships in Hindi cinema and his friends are from the time he was struggling to make a mark in films. Siddiqui feels that there is ‘no friendship’ in the industry at all. “With time, it’s one person today and there will be someone else tomorrow. It’s on the basis of need or benefits. The friendships that I also have in life are from old times, not from here,” he expressed.

The 50-year-old actor added, “That happens because there is an insecurity in every actor here, hence there’s no strong friendship or loyalty towards each other. The industry is not strong and united in that way. There is a club that stays separate, they aren’t together.”

Siddiqui also complained about how the actors who are cast in films are not trained and not up to the demands of the role. “An actor who isn’t that reliable… They are made to act somehow and this happens only in our industry. Other industries only need professional and trained actors. They don’t allow them to come in otherwise.”

“The audience gets habitual to the bad acting of that actor and then when we compare their first film and 15th film, we feel the acting is getting better in comparison. If you had taken a deserving actor in those 15 films, then the actor would have been something else. Deserving and great actors are put in supporting roles, this makes me angry,” he concluded.