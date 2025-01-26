We can’t do controversial films anymore: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor graced the latest edition of ‘Screen Live’ on January 24 in Mumbai. Known for his critically acclaimed films such as ‘Kaminey’, ‘Haider’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Udta Punjab’ and more, Shahid has carved a niche for himself in the industry. His blockbuster ‘Kabir Singh’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also sparked widespread debate among audiences for a long time. At the event, Shahid reflected on his past projects while sharing insights into his upcoming movie ‘Deva’. He also opened up about arranged marriage and life as a family man.

An adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy ‘Hamlet’, Haider also depicted the dissension-hit state of Kashmir. When asked if it is possible to make a politically charged movie like ‘Haider’ in today’s time, Shahid quickly said, “No.” He added, “We can’t do controversial films anymore.”

Talking about arranged marriages, Shahid said, “‘Vivah’ was my practice session. The same happened with me in real life, I never thought this would happen. When I was shooting for this film, I used to say to my friends, ‘How can anyone have an arranged marriage? It’s so strange’. So, I used to find the scenes also very funny - ‘Woh chai lekar aarahi hai and then bolti hai jal’. I was like, ‘Sooraj ji, what’s jal, man? He said, ‘You just do it, you don’t know how people function in the interiors in India. We just followed him. I had no idea what was happening or about the world of this film. I was very much a big-city kid. Only after it did what it did, I realised this actually happens.”