We are still unable to accept that she is no longer with us: Lata Mangeshkar's family on her first death anniversary

Mumbai: It’s been a year since Lata Mangeshkar left the world, but her memories and voice continue to give solace to family members, who are yet to come to terms with the singing legend’s death.

Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92 on February 6 last year, was an ‘incredibly enormous force’, niece Rachana Shah said.

“We are still unable to accept that she is no longer with us. It’s been one year and it seems unreal and unbelievable. She was an incredibly enormous force and that can never diminish. We rather don’t want to come to terms with her death. Her voice lingers on throughout the day, her memories are there. Every time my phone rings, I feel, ‘Is it Didi calling me?’” she said.

Mangeshkar’s younger sister, Usha Mangeshkar, said the family is still trying to come to terms with the music icon’s demise.

“People are just coming home in her memory, remembering her. We are very sad even today. It’s all beyond sadness,” she said.

On her first death anniversary, Mangeshkar was also remembered by the Indian film and music industry.