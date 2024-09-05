We are not perfect parents: Anushka Sharma

Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma said that there is too much pressure to be a "perfect parent" and she and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli are anything but that.

Sharma shares two children, daughter Vamika (three) and six-month-old son Akaay with Kohli.

The 36-year-old actor said that it's okay for parents to own up to their mistakes in front of children.

"There's too much pressure to be, like, this perfect parent and we are not perfect parents. Like, we will complain about things, and then it's okay to admit it to them (children). Just complain about it. That's my thing. So, they know that it will be all flawed. Imagine, kids having to live up to, like, ‘Oh, my parents are like...’ I feel like owning your mistakes in front of your kids,” Sharma said at a brand promotion event here on Wednesday.

It was the actor-producer's first media appearance after giving birth to Akaay on February 15 in London.

Sharma said that while she is a "chill" parent, she is particular about the routine of the children.

"My kids, they have a lot of changes in their life. We travel a lot, so if I maintain the same routine for them, I'm giving them a sense of some sort of control in their own life. No matter where we are, we are teaching at that time better. So, I think it really helps them regulate themselves better. So, eating times are fixed."

The actor said that she and Kohli recently realised the importance of introducing family recipes to their children.

"We've started having this discussion at home that if we don't make the things our moms did, then we will not be passing on these recipes, you know? So sometimes I cook, sometimes my husband cooks, and we really do try to make the way our moms did, like out of memory. I cheat a little bit, but it's so important because it's as important as giving them something from your wedding, which they will pass on to their kids. So, I think it's sweet like that."

Known for her work in films such as “Band Baaja Baaraat”, “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”, “NH10” and “Sultan”, Sharma believes gratitude can’t be taught to children other than by leading life by example.

"My daughter is still very young and I don't think I can teach her anything. It's how we lead our life. Are we showing gratitude in our everyday life? Are we showing that as a way of example? And she picks on that. I don't think you can sit down and teach her gratitude. That comes from an egoistic space of, like, ‘I'm gonna teach you gratitude’. You learn to have gratitude and then your kids follow through. You can always gently guide them," she added.