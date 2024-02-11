Watching 'Bigg Boss 17' is traumatic: Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande, who emerged as the third runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, recently opened up about her tumultuous journey on the show with her husband, Vicky Jain. In a new interview, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame shared how watching the show now is ‘traumatic’ for her. The actor also opened up about facing anxiety issues after coming out of the ‘Bigg Boss’ house and said that she is trying to recover.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ankita shared how she feels when people comment on her relationship with Vicky. The actor said, “It still hurts. I am not recovering from it and it’s not because of anybody else. It’s because of us. I saw some of my scenes and I was just telling Vicky yesterday that you know we have fun and we say things like, ‘I will hit you’ in jest.”

“But on TV, it looked so exaggerated. Now when I see it, it impacts me so much that I do not like it because we talk to each other as friends, so it feels okay. But it’s come with such force on TV that it’s traumatic. It’s not healthy to watch. It’s not nice to watch. Whatever we did, we did it ourselves. No one else was there. We were fighting there, but somewhere there’s a lot of love in that fight too,” Ankita continued.

Ankita recently skipped ‘Bigg Boss 17’ runner-up Abhishek Kumar’s party. When asked about the reason behind it, Ankita said, “I was feeling unwell. I’m not keeping well. You can hear my voice. I had some anxiety issues, so I’m trying to recover a bit from that by keeping a bit away from these things. I’m just trying to balance things.”

Ankita ended up as the third runner-up of ‘Bigg Boss 17’. Munawar Faruqui took home the trophy. On Friday, all the contestants, including Ankita, Abhishek, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra and others were spotted at the success bash of the show.