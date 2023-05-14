'Was too young to see things properly'
Sonakshi Sinha said that when she signed ‘Rowdy Rathore’, she was too young to see things properly. All that mattered to her was that she was offered a film with Prabhu Deva and Akshay Kumar.
Directed by Prabhu Deva, ‘Rowdy Rathore’ was released in 2012 and had a scene, in which Akshay’s character held Sonakshi by her waist and declared, “Ye mera maal hai (This is my property).”
Reminded of the scene, Sonakshi told a famed entertainment news agency: “Today where I stand, I would never do something like that. I was so young at that time that I was not thinking in this direction. For me, it was a fact that I am doing a film with Prabhu Deva and Akshay Kumar. Who would say no to something like that? Sanjay Leela Bhansali was producing it. Why would I say no? At that time, my thinking was very different. Today, if I would read a script like that, I would not do it. Things change with time. I too have changed.”
“People used to always blame me and the woman is always the villain in a situation like that. Nobody spoke about the writer who wrote the lines and the person who directed the film. I was just like, ‘Mess happens’. It is okay’.”
‘Rowdy Rathore’, which was widely criticised for a misogynistic tone, was a remake of SS Rajamouli’s ‘Vikramarkudu’ that featured Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty.
Talking about taking up Prime Video’s ‘Dahaad’, Sonakshi recently told a top news organisation: “It took me less than an hour to say yes to the script. Today, I am so glad for this decision as every character is written with such compassion and authenticity that they resonate with our viewers. The time for powerful characters - strong, bold and ready to action - is now, especially if they are women.”