Sonakshi Sinha said that when she signed ‘Rowdy Rathore’, she was too young to see things properly. All that mattered to her was that she was offered a film with Prabhu Deva and Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, ‘Rowdy Rathore’ was released in 2012 and had a scene, in which Akshay’s character held Sonakshi by her waist and declared, “Ye mera maal hai (This is my property).”

Reminded of the scene, Sonakshi told a famed entertainment news agency: “Today where I stand, I would never do something like that. I was so young at that time that I was not thinking in this direction. For me, it was a fact that I am doing a film with Prabhu Deva and Akshay Kumar. Who would say no to something like that? Sanjay Leela Bhansali was producing it. Why would I say no? At that time, my thinking was very different. Today, if I would read a script like that, I would not do it. Things change with time. I too have changed.”

“People used to always blame me and the woman is always the villain in a situation like that. Nobody spoke about the writer who wrote the lines and the person who directed the film. I was just like, ‘Mess happens’. It is okay’.”

‘Rowdy Rathore’, which was widely criticised for a misogynistic tone, was a remake of SS Rajamouli’s ‘Vikramarkudu’ that featured Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty.

Talking about taking up Prime Video’s ‘Dahaad’, Sonakshi recently told a top news organisation: “It took me less than an hour to say yes to the script. Today, I am so glad for this decision as every character is written with such compassion and authenticity that they resonate with our viewers. The time for powerful characters - strong, bold and ready to action - is now, especially if they are women.”