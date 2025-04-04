Was scared to use Raveena Tandon's name in 'Kar gayi chull': Karan Johar

In 2016, Karan Johar produced the film ‘Kapoor and Sons’ with his ‘Student of The Year’ stars Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. The film, also starring actors Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rishi Kapoor, went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. Apart from the film, its songs also became a fan favourite. The song ‘Kar gayi chull’ became everybody’s party anthem and after all these years still remains a must-play song at happy gatherings.

The song, written and sung by Badshah - along with Fazilpuria, Sukriti Kakar and Neha Kakkar - had a reference to veteran star Raveena Tandon. The line read: “Kya naache tu Dilli, hile hai London, matak matak jaise Raveena Tandon.” Now, after almost a decade, the actress recalled how Karan Johar approached her before using her name in the song, fearing her husband, Anil Thadani.

At her recent appearance on Sony TV’s ‘Indian Idol’, the actress shared, “I remember Karan called me. After I received his call, Karan told me, ‘I want your permission to use your name in a song’. As soon as I heard that, I was like, ‘How sweet. Of course. Use kar le’. But then he was still hesitant. He was like, ‘What about Anil Thadani?’ He then said, ‘He won’t beat me up, no? Please take Anil’s permission first’. Then Karan shared the two lines with us and we found that extremely cute. I was like, ‘Irrespective of Anil’s decision, it is yes from me’.” She also mentioned that they were already great fans of Badshah’s songs and raps.