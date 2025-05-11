Was ‘scared’ of working with Akshay Kumar: Suniel Shetty

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty share a long-standing friendship, having appeared together in several films, including ‘Pehchaan’ (1993), ‘Mohra’ (1994) and ‘Hera Pheri’ (2000). In a recent interview, Suniel reminisced about his first meeting with Akshay and how the actor resembled his late cousin, who tragically passed away at a young age.

In an interview with ‘Radio Nasha’, Suniel was asked about his memories of the first day of the shoot with Akshay. He said, “I can never forget that first meeting. I had a cousin named Ullaas, who was the first person to send my photographs out and I got my first modelling assignment. At that time, I had just lost him in a car accident. He was hardly 27-28.”

Reminiscing about the resemblance Akshay Kumar had with his cousin, Suniel shared, “When I saw Akshay, for a second, I felt that he had the exact same body language, clean shaved look, good-looking boy and tall. The first thing I said to Akshay was, ‘You remind me of my brother I lost in an accident’.”

“I also told him that it’s scary that I have to sit down and work with you every day because whenever I will see you, I’ll miss him. And that’s exactly what happened. When we had a long night, he lightened the vibe. Akshay se bada masti khor koi nahi hai iss duniya mein,” added Shetty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel will next be seen in ‘Kesari Veer’, also starring Vivek Oberoi and Sooraj Pancholi. It is set to be released on May 23. On the other hand, Akshay will next be seen in ‘Housefull 5’. He also has ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’ in the pipeline.