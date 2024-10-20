Was out of work after consecutive failures: Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur recently said that he battled a rough patch in his 15-year career, where his films weren’t working and he stopped getting excited about new projects. This was a phase where Aditya said he didn’t sign films and was subsequently out of work.

In the chat show ‘What Women Want’, he was in conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan. When asked about a tough phase in his life where he found himself to be the most vulnerable, Aditya said that he had several - from failing in exams and a health scare to a film bombing.

“There have been vulnerable moments, like films not working or when one hasn’t had work. A few films didn’t do well and I didn’t like anything (that was being offered), maybe because I was vulnerable at that point in time. It was a tough period where I wasn’t liking anything and not working for a while. Having a strong support system, like friends and family, is an assured way to get out of it,” he said.

When Kareena asked if there was a specific way he deals with failures, Aditya said that it differs from film to film. Pointing out that nearly a year is spent on making a film, including the ‘crazy’ promotional cycle, he said that when the film flops after all that, it leaves a huge void.

“You put in a year of work in it, then you promote it intensely, so you are drummed up to that level of euphoria. If it does well, great, but if it doesn’t, sometimes it is jarring. It always does hurt. It takes time to seep in and for you to come to terms with it. I am on my own before I go out in the world again,” he added.