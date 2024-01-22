Was never fond of studying history in college: Manoj Bajpayee

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, whose show ‘Secrets of the Buddha Relics’ was released on OTT on Monday, shared that he wasn’t much interested in history as a subject during college.

The actor, who serves as the host and narrator for the third part of the ‘Secrets’ franchise, maintained that he was very clear from the start about pursuing his passion for acting and couldn’t understand the point of studying history or its significance in the field of acting.

However, with age, the ‘Family Man’ star understood that whatever an artiste does in his life comes in handy at some point and this was proven when he worked on the ‘Secrets’ franchise as well.

“When I studied history in college, I always thought it was a waste of time. I was always clear with regards to what I wanted to do and I felt that they were making me read a subject that had nothing to do with what I would eventually do as an actor. But as an artiste, whatever you do in life always comes in handy. Now that I’m doing the ‘Secrets’ franchise, that habit of reading books and analysing the past helps me to a great extent,” said Manoj in an interview with a leading media house.

He also spoke about the pitching of the narration in the third part of the franchise.