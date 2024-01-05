Was gutted when ‘Bawaal’ went to OTT: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the poor reviews that her last film, ‘Bawaal’, received when it was released on ‘Prime Video’ in 2023. She said that she didn’t see it coming because she’d become accustomed to the pure intentions that director Nitesh Tiwari was making the movie with. She admitted that she’d put all her eggs in one basket and was hoping that ‘Bawaal’ would take things to the next level for her.

In an interview with ‘Film Companion’, Janhvi said that she fought to be a part of ‘Bawaal’ and then changed her dates around to ensure that she was able to do the film. But the first setback came when she was told that the movie wouldn’t be released in theatres at all and she was surprised by the reaction.

She said, “I pinned a lot onto ‘Bawaal’. I fought for my dates to be able to do that film. I was in the middle of shooting ‘Mahi’ and that film was anyway delayed because I’d injured my shoulder. I thought, ‘This is my moment, I’m getting to perform. It’s Nitesh Tiwari. It’s Sajid Nadiadwala. It’s Varun and I’m not just dancing and giggling’. I put all of my eggs in that basket. And the first ‘jhatka’ was that it turned out to be the kind of film that the makers felt should be on an OTT platform. This was a big blow to me because I was looking for not just validation, but also numbers from that film.”