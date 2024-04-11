Was ‘demeaned’ by male superstars: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi opened up about the disrespect that she has faced in the film and entertainment industries at the hands of none other than major superstars. She said that sometimes, she meets people who make her feel ‘weird inside’ because their ‘energy and intention’ aren’t good, as she opened up about being bullied and humiliated by male stars. She said that this often happens because they want women close to them to succeed over her.

Appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Nora said that she has witnessed behaviour like this often and that it happened again very recently. “They’ll say things behind your back and you’ll get to know what they said and they have that entitlement of being bullies. Nobody will call them out,” she said, adding that she has survived mainly because she’s intimidating and unpredictable.

“Some people don’t get it. They think, ‘How come her? Why not our girl?’ So much of that happens and they get so angry and also, a lot of them don’t like my directness,” Nora said, adding that she’s not like the ‘other girls’ who’ll behave submissively in front of male stars. “I will joke with you like you’re my homie. I will tell you to your face if something is off, but I’ll also be the most amazing person for you. I’ll help you with whatever you might need,” she said.

Opening up about her experiences, Nora continued, “If I feel something is off, I’ll say it. But some people don’t like that. Some people prefer girls who are quiet and submissive - someone who looks like they need the work. I don’t give that power to anyone. Then they’ll say things like, ‘She’s nothing. She’s nobody. She’s not talented. Why is she here?’ All that happens and then they see you again at certain events. They seem to not be able to brush you off. Wherever you go, they’re there too and this irritates them more. You’re slowly climbing up and reaching where they are and they don’t want that.”

Nora said that these people try to cover her aura with their negativity. “They start to bully, demean and talk bad things about you.” Asked if she’s okay saying these things publicly, Nora replied, “People say s**t about me all the time.”

Nora also confessed that even her friends are curious about how she’s avoided predators in Bollywood. “Luckily, I’ve not had that situation and I know why. I do think that it could have almost happened, but my personality is a little intimidating, so they kind of get like, ‘Iske saath nahi. She could talk’. These people, whether they’re stars or not, at the end of the day are predators.” Nora said that people like this ‘sniff out victims’ and she refuses to be one.