Was a victim of the lobbying culture: Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi, who was last seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial web series ‘Indian Police Force’, recently opened up about what started his entrepreneurial journey despite successful movies like ‘Masti’ franchise, ‘Saathiya’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘Omkara’ and others.

In a recent interview, Vivek claimed he was a victim of the lobbying culture of the film industry.

He told a leading media house, “I have been doing other businesses for a while now. There was a phase in my life where my movies were hit, my performance was appreciated and yet for other reasons if you are not getting any role at all and when you become the victim of a system and lobby, you are left with just two options where you get all depressed or take it as a challenge and write your own destiny. I chose to walk on the latter path and ended up starting several businesses.”

Vivek Oberoi had a public feud with Salman Khan and Vivek accused Salman of threatening him. He also called a press conference to discuss the matter back in 2003. Since then, Vivek has implied that his career took a hit because of Salman.

In one of her interviews at the time, Katrina Kaif also implied that she wouldn’t work with Vivek. When Vivek was asked about the same, he told a popular entertainment portal, “The lady really doesn’t want to work with me? It’s the lady’s prerogative.”