Was a little nervous playing a gay character in 'Gulmohar': Sharmila Tagore

In Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Gulmohar’, Sharmila Tagore returned to acting after 13 years. In the family drama, the veteran actor played a character who opens up to her granddaughter about how, like her, she too had fallen in love with a woman when she was younger. Sharmila admitted that she was slightly nervous about playing a gay character in the film and she was pleasantly surprised by the audience’s reaction to the big reveal.

Directed by Rahul V Chittella, ‘Gulmohar’ also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Simran and Suraj Sharma. Sharmila plays Kusum, the widowed matriarch of the Batra household, who is hiding more than one secret from her children and grandchildren in the film. The Batras all gather in the old family bungalow for one last Holi before the house is sold off. The actor said that Kusum is there for everyone, but she wants to live for herself as each family member goes on to do their own thing. She also spoke about the subtle storyline of Kusum’s affair with a woman in her youth.

Speaking to ‘Roger Ebert.com’ about ‘Gulmohar’, Sharmila shared, “I felt a little bit of apprehension, but the way they have dealt with it in the script is very subtle, not in your face. And I’ve been surprised, really. The audience has really accepted it. They’re okay with it. It’s not being underlined, underscored or an in-your-face kind of statement. It’s kind of an internal evolution of a person. So, it’s at that level.”

“It’s been her decision all the way, whatever the need at that time was. And her growth has been sort of powered by that. If you see the film, you realise what sort of person she is. She is connected to everybody and she still prioritises herself. There’s nothing wrong with that. She’s 76 now, in the film. So, now she wants to be free, basically,” she added.