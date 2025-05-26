Wanted to direct from the beginning: Scarlett Johansson

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson said she initially wanted to become a director, but her focus shifted to acting.

Johansson made her directorial debut with ‘Eleanor the Great’, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20. It was screened under the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section.

The 40-year-old actress, known for starring in projects such as ‘Black Widow’, ‘The Horse Whisperer’ and ‘Lost in Translation’, said when she was younger, she thought of directing.

“When I was much younger, I thought I would end up doing that eventually (directing),” she told ‘The New York Times’ in an interview.

She added, “In my early 20s, I became focused on understanding my job as an actor better. I was creatively engaged with the directors I was working with, taking on different roles that were challenging and I veered off that path.”

Her directorial ‘Eleanor the Great’ stars veteran actor June Squibb alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht and Erin Kellyman. It is written by Tory Kamen and follows the story of a 94-year-old woman trying to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend. As a result, she moved back to New York City after living in Florida for decades.