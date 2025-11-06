Want to take on projects that genuinely interest me: Manav Kaul

Mumbai: Manav Kaul, best known for his work in ‘Kai Po Che’ and ‘Tumhari Sulu’, said he prefers to have a ‘slow and smooth’ ride in the movie business and wants to take on projects that genuinely interest him.

Kaul wears many hats as an artist. He is a critically acclaimed actor, writer and theatre director. “I don’t watch many films and I’ve zero interest in them. I’m not that big enough. I'm small in stature. I don’t think of doing films and pulling audiences at the box office through them. I do less work in films. My aim is to live a good life, whatever interesting comes in between, I’ll do it,” he told PTI in an interview.

The actor, who will be seen next in a supernatural drama-mystery ‘Baramulla’, said for him the only criterion to do a film is that it has to ‘entertain’ him. The upcoming feature is directed and written by Aditya Suhas Jambhale of ‘Article 370’ fame and it also stars Bhasha Sumbli as Kaul’s wife.

“I’m in a periphery somewhere and somehow people see me and they give me work and I pick whatever I feel is correct or will entertain me. Apart from that, there's no criterion to do it. Things are going okay, slow and smoothly and this is the way I want. Like, Aditya gave me ‘Baramulla’ and I said, ‘Thank you so much’ and that's it,” Kaul said.

Set in the Kashmir valley, the film revolves around DSP Ridwaan Sayyed (Kaul), a police officer investigating the disappearance of children in the snow-clad town of Baramulla. As he and his family settle into a derelict house, his search for the missing children becomes a deeply personal reckoning with his past and a journey through forces beyond human understanding.

Being familiar with Kashmir’s rich history and complex issues, Kaul said he found the narrative of ‘Baramulla’ compelling. “The story that the director has woven is tremendous. I felt it was natural to weave a story like this in Kashmir. I found it amazing to perform,” the Baramulla-born actor said.

The film, produced by Jyoti Deshpande of ‘Jio Studios’ in collaboration with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of ‘B62 Studios’, will premiere on ‘Netflix’ on November 7.