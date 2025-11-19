Want to represent Indian cinema on global stage with 'Dhurandhar': Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh said with his upcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’, they’ve tried to push the envelope and have made something that is of international level. The espionage-thriller is directed, written and co-produced by ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ fame Aditya Dhar and is based on true events and covert operations.

“It’s an insane trailer. I’m proud to be part of this movie. I’m happy to be part of something where we are trying to push for something more and take our cinema to the world; it’s India’s moment on the world stage and we want to be at the centre of it and represent Indian cinema on the global stage,” Ranveer told reporters at the trailer launch of the movie.

He added, “It’s a complex, layered story with technical finesse and execution that one will be blown away by. I’ve to compliment the team and the DOP; he has created a visual world that is on par with any movie in the world.”

Singh is hopeful that ‘Dhurandhar’ will set a new benchmark with its visually appealing world and taut and entertaining narrative. “We’ve seen films like ‘Sicario’, ‘Zero Dark 30’, ‘Munich’ and ‘American Gangster’ were made; we want to be counted amongst the most elite instalments in the genre in the world. We are Hindi cinema, we are Indian cinema and we are here to make our country proud,” he said.

Praising Dhar, the ‘83’ star said he is one of those rare directors who dares to dream big and never compromises on his vision. “When a person is so righteous in their intent and has a purpose behind telling a story, something great comes out of it. We faced challenges along the way and he was leading from the front with such passion that it was infectious. We were at a very similar stage in life when we went for this film. Over the past two years, we’ve both grown together. He had a baby boy, I had a baby girl and we worked out of our skin to make sure that our people, our team, our families and our audience are proud of what we’ve made over here.”

‘Dhurandhar’ boasts of an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Manav Gohil. It will arrive in theatres on December 5.