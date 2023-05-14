‘Want to produce new sound that merges Afrobeats and Indian music’

New Delhi: As an avid fan of Indian music, Nigerian pop sensation Rema says he would love to collaborate with artists from the country and mix local tunes with Afrobeats.

The "Calm Down" hitmaker, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, is currently in the country as part of his ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour’. He performed in Delhi and also had a concert in Mumbai on Saturday, followed by a gig in Hyderabad on Sunday.

"Indian music has very emotional vocals and I can keep listening to it. I’ve been playing a lot of Indian music since I landed in India. I love AR Rahman," Rema told PTI in an interview.

"Back home, we have a lot of love and respect for India and all of its creative talent. I want to produce a new sound that merges Afrobeats and Indian music, that’s the way forward," he added.

From paparazzi greeting him at the airport to getting a turban tied on his head, the 23-year-old said he received an extremely "warm and vibrant" welcome on his maiden visit to India.

"I had pretty garlands all around my neck, got someone to tie a turban on my head and put a red bindi on my forehead. Some dancers were performing to 'Calm Down' in their own Indian folk way. The love here in India is really huge and I am very excited to play for the audience here."

Rema landed in Mumbai on Tuesday and before flying to Delhi for his first performance, the musician met fashion designer Manish Malhotra who hosted him and made him try some popular Indian delicacies such as vada pav and chicken tikka rolls.

"I’m loving how truly hospitable the people of India are. I’ve met some amazing musicians like Badshah and influencers. I got to also go live from the IPL stadium. Since childhood, I know India is a place of high cultural values and religion as well. Indians are really kind, loving and amazing. I feel honoured, privileged and extremely happy to be here," he added.

Rema started his music career in 2019, delivering tracks like "Dumebi", "Iron Man", "Lady" and "Bad Commando" which became popular in native Nigeria and other countries.

His popularity peaked with the 2022 single "Calm Down", an energetic and upbeat track with a mix of Afrobeats, hip-hop and trap music.

Social media played an integral role in promoting his music globally, Rema said.

"When I posted my first freestyle video on social media, that kind of got me the attention from my label. Social media helped me reach a wider audience and engage with fans all across the world. Without it, I wouldn’t have even known how popular my music is in India. Social media is a very good tool to actually gauge your receptiveness and popularity."

"Calm Down" also helped Rema make space in the US music scene as he collaborated with American star Selena Gomez for the remix version of the track that became equally popular, making it to the ‘Billboard Hot 100’ list.

Rema said he first met Gomez, known for "We Don't Talk Anymore" and "It Ain't Me", when she attended one of his performances.

"She came to my show and it was a very healthy and beautiful relationship. Working on the song was very easy and simple. She was very communicative about it, keen on the idea of this song and wanted to make sure that she complimented my verse. Her voice is just perfect," he added.

‘Rema Calm Down India Tour 2023’ is presented and produced by ‘Offline Guys’, ‘Yuvraj Entertainment’ and ‘Grid Entertainment’ in collaboration with ‘Afrodesh’.