‘Want to do roles that will make me leave home’

On June 25, Bollywood enthusiasts raised a toast to the ever-graceful Karisma Kapoor. Born into the eminent Kapoor lineage, her journey through the tinsel town has been nothing short of magical. She stepped onto the silver screen with ‘Prem Qaidi’. Her youthful exuberance and innate talent captivated audiences. From there, she soared, leaving an indelible mark with each performance.

Several hits like ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ and ‘Biwi No. 1’ propelled her to superstardom. Beyond the glitz, Lolo also proved her mettle in films like ‘Fiza’ and ‘Zubeidaa’, for which the critics hailed her performances and accolades followed - a National Film Award and multiple Filmfare honors adorned her shelf. Today, she graces digital platforms with projects like ‘Mentalhood’ and ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Known for her thoughtful approach to film roles, Karisma, during the trailer launch of ‘Murder Mubarak’, shared insights into her selective choices. She emphasised her preference for comfort and motivation, expressing gratitude for the freedom to say yes or no to projects based on her feelings. Karisma’s criteria for selecting roles involve seeking interesting characters that truly captivate her, making her eager to step out of her comfort zone and head to the film set.

“To be very honest, I do selective work out of choice. I like to be comfortable. I am lucky and thankful to be in a position where I can say yes or no. Hopefully, I will do more work, but it depends on what I feel. I want to do interesting roles, literally, something that will make me leave home. I have been lucky to have played very unusual characters over the years, so I really need to be motivated and excited to go to a set,” she said.

Kapoor highlighted the differences between OTT (over-the-top) platforms and traditional cinema. In OTT, there is more realism, better preparation and increased focus on rehearsals and readings. Her character in ‘Murder Mubarak’ is described as a blend of a dream girl from suspenseful backgrounds, adding a twist to the narration.

Karisma will be next seen in the upcoming series ‘Brown’, wherein she portrays the character of Rita Brown. It promises to be a riveting journey. As a tenacious cop battling personal demons - alcoholism, loss and depression - Rita’s determination to catch a psychopath adds captivation to the character.