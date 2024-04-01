Want to do action films with SRK: Ali Abbas Zafar

Mumbai: His upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ features action stars like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and going forward, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar said that he wants to direct Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn in separate movies in the genre. In the past, Zafar has collaborated with Salman Khan on films such as ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Sultan’ and ‘Bharat’.

“I want to work with all the actors in the industry, but definitely on my wish list are Aamir sir, Shah Rukh sir and Ajay Devgn. I want to do action films with them. It will be a different kind of action with each of them,” the director told the top news agency.

His primary objective, Zafar said, is to develop a unique kind of action movie that challenges each of these superstars.

“Like, ‘Sultan’ is a sports drama, but it also has action. You have to make an action film for every different actor that is customised for them or brings them out of their comfort zone,” he added.