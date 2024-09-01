Want to be the biggest reality TV star in India: Uorfi Javed

Mumbai: Uorfi Javed said that her ambitions stretch beyond the glitz of Bollywood as the social media influencer has set her sights on becoming India’s premier reality TV star.

Javed, who currently appears on Prime Video’s reality series ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’, said that conventional routes of television and Bollywood don’t align with her aspirations.

“Bollywood is not the dream anymore. I want to be the biggest reality TV star in India and be an entrepreneur. Today, we’ve so many different career options to explore, which we were not aware of and didn’t think were possible to get into,” she told the top news agency.

Javed has attained popularity primarily due to her unique and bold fashion sense, which often garners attention on social media and in the media at large. Her style frequently challenges traditional norms and has sparked both praise and controversy.

Reflecting on her journey, Javed said it hasn’t been an easy one.

“I started from zero. I knew no one here and had no idea how to do or get work. I had this dream to do something big here. When I came here, I found the numbers on ‘Google’ of various production houses of TV and films. I called all of them in a day, asking for work. Some replied and some didn’t,” Uorfi recalled.

She added, “On TV, I was not getting much work to do. In six months, I would barely work for 10 days. I was not getting to play lead roles. I was either playing the sister of the main lead or a negative role. I didn’t have an important or successful career in television.”

A return to the television scene is out of the question now, Javed said.

“I wouldn’t like to go back to television. I’m happy being where I am right now. The fame that I’ve right now by doing what I do and that’s very difficult to achieve on TV,” she added.

The actor-influencer said that she is ‘loving’ every bit of her life and believes she was meant to achieve popularity unconventionally.