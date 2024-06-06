‘Want Rituparna to direct a film now’

During the photo shoot, words were hardly exchanged, yet actors Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta seemed to perfectly understand each other’s reactions. Their chemistry was natural and effortless. Prosenjit Chatterjee has been in the film industry for 40 years and 2024 marks 30 years for Rituparna Sengupta. They are now working on their 50th Bengali film together, ‘Ajogyo’, directed by Kaushik Ganguly. As we sat down for a chat at a city hotel, Prosenjit was visibly anxious, distracted by a smoke detector that triggered an alarm. Rituparna, calling him a ‘tension master’, laughed and settled into her seat. Moments later, a more composed Prosenjit joined us. Amid light-hearted banter and shared laughter, the pair discussed the natural chemistry and connection they share.

2024 is a milestone year in your life. ‘Ajogyo’ isn’t only your 50th film with Prosenjit but also marks 30 years since your first film, ‘Nagpanchami’, in 1994.

Rituparna: It’s very interesting. 2024 marks 30 years of my career. It’s been an extraordinary journey. I never imagined becoming an actor, but once I started, I really enjoyed it. I began with commercial films and later moved into middle-of-the-road cinema. Both Prosenjit and I come from commercial cinema backgrounds. When we are paired together, it means commerce. Although the format of cinema has changed, the enchantment of our pairing has not diminished one bit. As individuals, we have evolved and diversified, but as a pair, we have remained constant. Perhaps that’s why our on-screen magic continues to draw audiences to the theatres.

Prosenjit: Collaborating with Ritu on our 50th film is a milestone. It’s the result of a lot of hard work and dedication. We owe our success to the audience; they have made us who we are. This creates a sense of responsibility to continue delivering performances that meet their expectations.

There was a gap of 14 years before ‘Praktan’ (2016) happened, but the magic remained and it became a blockbuster. The same magic was evident with ‘Drishtikone’ and now the buzz around ‘Ajogyo’ is at an all-time high. What do you think keeps the magic of your pairing alive?

Prosenjit: In the last 40 years of my career, the audience has changed. When ‘Streer Maryada’ (2002) was released, perhaps your mother watched our films. Now, you are coming to watch us. The format of cinema has evolved and with the rise of OTT platforms and social media, the exposure to cinema is different. However, consistently doing the right kind of films and evolving with the times is a job we both have taken seriously. We are blessed and have remained focused. When we come together, we connect with today’s generation.

Bengali cinema has witnessed iconic pairings such as Uttam Kumar-Suchitra Sen, Soumitra Chatterjee-Sharmila Tagore and Debashree Roy-Tapas Pal to name a few. In recent times, contemporary duos like Jeet-Koel and Dev-Subhashree have also made their mark. How pivotal is the role of a pairing in determining the success of a film industry?

Prosenjit: Legendary pairs like Raj Kapoor and Nargis or Dharmendra and Hema Malini have left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. However, achieving the milestone of starring in a 50th film together is truly historic and all credit goes to the audience. The audiences develop a deep affection for their favourite on-screen couples, as seen with Biswajit Chatterjee and Sandhya Roy too. The power of recall value is undeniable with popular pairs. Even after a hiatus, the reunion of Jeet and Koel (Mallick) in ‘Shesh Theke Shuru’ created a buzz. Here, Rituparna reminds me of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

Over the years, both of you have ventured into producing films. Prosenjit is now preparing to step into the director’s chair once again. Rituparna, do you also aspire to direct?

Prosenjit: I really want to see Ritu directing a film soon. Having worked for 30 years, she has vast experience and I would love to see her get into direction. She now should direct a good, meaningful film.

Rituparna (pauses for a while): I might. Maybe, I will think about it. I will give it serious thought.

What makes a pair click?

Rituparna: I don’t think there’s any mathematics.

Prosenjit: It’s true. There may not be a formula to explain the magic that happens between us on screen. Our connection with the audience runs deep. It was evident from the packed theatres during the 10 am show of ‘Praktan’ after a 14-year hiatus. I have always told Ritu that if you are genuine on screen, the audience will relate.

Rituparna: I suppose it’s the small efforts on our part that have helped us cultivate this chemistry. Nowadays, we skip rehearsals. Directors like Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay-Nandita Roy and Kaushik Ganguly have come to trust that magic happens naturally when we’re together in a scene.

