Wamiqa Gabbi shares updates about ‘Jubilee 2’

Wamiqa Gabbi, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, recently shared an update about the second season of ‘Jubilee’ and said it is in the writing stage.

Talking to a top news agency about the period drama show, which was released in 2023, Wamiqa said: “I think it’s in writing. I only know this much. I have no idea what they are writing. I am also waiting to know more about it. I have only this much update about it.”

‘Jubilee’ is created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. This series stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ram Kapoor. It is a thrilling, yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love.

Talking about ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, directed by Karan Sharma, the film revolves around Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras, who lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva - only to be trapped until he fulfills his promise. A hilarious tale of love, fate and redemption unfolds.