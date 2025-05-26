Wamiqa Gabbi says she loves choosing meaningful projects

Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi said she chooses projects that feel meaningful both creatively and professionally. If a role excites her and adds value to her work, that’s what drives her to say yes.

When asked how she chooses films - whether based on the value they add to her life or the value she brings to them - Wamiqa told a top news agency: “I think it’s both. If you feel that you’re contributing something, that your character is adding something to the story, then of course it feels interesting.”

“And if the project also adds value to your work - because you want to do good work - then it’s the same thing. I’m just saying it in a different way. It all comes down to the same thing. When you feel like doing it will be exciting or fulfilling, that’s when you say yes,” she added.

The actress’ latest release is ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ with Rajkummar Rao. The film was released on May 23, which was earlier scheduled to release digitally on May 16.

She will next be seen alongside actor Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhoot Bangla’. On May 19, after the wrap-up of the film, the actress called being part of the film, directed by Priyadarshan, ‘a childhood dream’.