Wamiqa Gabbi opens up about working with Vishal Bhardwaj

New Delhi: Wamiqa Gabbi said that working with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on multiple projects, including last year’s ‘Khufiya’, has been a learning experience like no other and it will continue to influence the kind of choices she makes in the future.

Gabbi, 30, was supposed to work with Bhardwaj in 2019 for an adaptation of Salman Rushdie’s novel ‘Midnight’s Children’ but the project got shelved. The filmmaker then cast her in his spy drama ‘Khufiya’ with Tabu and the series ‘Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley’. He also directed her in a segment on ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ and produced ‘Fursat’.

“It’s something that I never thought would happen to me, being Vishal Bhardwaj’s sir muse and working with him on four projects. It’s been a learning experience like no other,” Gabbi told the top news agency.

The actor, who also had a major OTT hit in ‘Jubilee’, added, “Because I worked with him for so long, it has really affected my choices, my sense of decision making and I will always be grateful to him.”

Gabbi turned showstopper alongside ‘Heemandi’ star Taha Shah Badussha for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s collection ‘ASAL and Mard’ at the opening day of the ‘Hyundai India Couture Week 2024’ last evening. The fashion week, which runs from July 24 to July 31, she also marked her debut on the ramp.

She will next feature alongside Varun Dhawan in the upcoming action-drama ‘Baby John’. Directed by Kalees, the film is produced by Atlee Kumar, Jyoti Deshpande and Murad Khetani.