Wamiqa Gabbi jumped on to the opportunity for ‘Jubilee’

Bollywood actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who is known for her work in Prime Video’s anthology series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, will be soon seen in another streaming series, this time a period drama titled ‘Jubilee’ and the role was a dream come true for her as she is a huge period drama fan.

To prepare for her part, the actor saw popular films from the 1950s and 1960s to sketch her character.

Having grown up in a family who watched black and white movies together, Wamiqa revealed she jumped on to the opportunity when she was offered ‘Jubilee’. It was not just a huge nostalgic factor for her, but also a challenge as an actor.

“I have always been a fan of period drama films, especially from the black and white era. There was a time when I used to enjoy such films with my entire family in ‘Doordarshan’. When ‘Jubilee’ was offered to me, I jumped at the offer. It was like reminiscing about the good old days,” she said.

She further mentioned, “I got into the skin of the character in ‘Jubilee’ by watching popular films between the 50s and 60s to take references from the actresses of that time. The soul of the character is completely mine so that it does not look like a caricature. However, with context to their body language, facial expressions and dialogue delivery, a lot of actresses from that era inspired me.”

The upcoming series also stars Aparshakti Khurana.