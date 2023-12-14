Wamiqa Gabbi is 'in an exhilarating phase' of her career

Bollywood actor Wamiqa Gabbi recently reflected on a remarkable journey in 2023 and is happy that she finds herself not ‘confined to a box’.

Excitingly, Wamiqa shared, “I am in an exhilarating phase of my career. I’m receiving diverse offers that allow me to explore characters ranging from negative roles to fantasy and bubbly, chirpy personas. Fortunately, I find myself not confined to a box.”

With Gabbi’s role as Nilofer in the ‘Amazon Prime Video’ series ‘Jubilee’ or the detective in the ‘SonyLIV’ series ‘Charlie Chopra’ or the ‘Netflix’ spy thriller ‘Khufiya’, the year 2023 has unfolded as a monumental success for the actor.

These successes even earned her the number four spot among the most popular celebrities in India this year, as per the list by ‘IMDb’, where she shared the space with actors Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.

Reflecting on her journey, Wamiqa Gabbi expressed her gratitude for the support that she has received.

“This year has been a wonderful ride filled with challenges and victories. I am thankful for the opportunities and the audience’s embrace of the diverse characters I have portrayed,” she said.