Wamiqa Gabbi aims to beat her own 2023 record

As Wamiqa Gabbi delves into the action-packed world of Atlee’s upcoming film, ‘Baby John’, alongside Varun Dhawan, her heart remains captivated by the allure of romance. The actor eagerly anticipates her return to the set of ‘Shiddat 2’, expressing her love for the genre and the importance of portraying the love that exists in the world.

A significant highlight for Wamiqa has been her camaraderie with co-star Sunny Kaushal. Bonding over their Punjabi roots, the duo shares not only the same jokes but also a harmonious playlist, creating an off-camera synergy that contributes to the essence of the story.

The past year marked a turning point in Wamiqa Gabbi’s career, as she featured in six noteworthy projects, including Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Jubilee’ and Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’. While these roles propelled her into larger projects, Gabbi remains focused on savouring the joy of her craft. Reflecting on her journey, she emphasised that acting is her passion and the past year has reaffirmed the hard work she has invested in since her debut on set.

From the actor’s perspective, destiny unfolds on its own timeline and she embraces the philosophy that good things will come when they are meant to. Looking ahead, she aspires to continue collaborating with talented individuals, recognising that 2024 will surpass the achievements of 2023 in terms of her artistic delivery.

Further, she acknowledged this transformation and emphasised how the industry now regards her with a newfound seriousness. Sharing insights from her meeting with director Atlee, she appreciated the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who share a profound passion for the craft.