'Waltair Veerayya' to release on Netflix on February 27

Hyderabad: Veteran star Chiranjeevi’s hit Telugu film ‘Waltair Veerayya’ is set to premiere on ‘Netflix’ on February 27, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

The streamer shared the digital premier date of the film on ‘Netflix India’ South ‘Twitter’ page.

“In front there is mega force festival! ‘Waltair Veerayya’ is coming to ‘Netflix’ on February 27 and we can’t keep calm,” the tweet read.

The Telugu action movie stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role alongside Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj and Catherine Tresa.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, ‘Waltair Veerayya’ released in theatres on January 13.

It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.