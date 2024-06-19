‘Wait till Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have a child’

Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad in January 2023 and a lot was spoken about it. She recently confessed that she went through a lot of scrutiny and criticism as she is a Hindu but married a Muslim man.

In an interview, Swara opened up on this, ahead of Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. Swara said that this is going to be never-ending as people will continue to interfere.

The actor opened up on it and said during a chat with ‘Connect Cine’, “One of the biggest myths of modern India is ‘love jihad’, where a Hindu girl marries a Muslim man. This applies to me as well. An interfaith couple can actually get beaten up in certain cities on Valentine’s Day.”

Bhasker was further asked about Sonakshi’s relationship with Zaheer as the couple is set to tie the knot on June 23. She added, “Lots of experts offered their opinions during my wedding as well. But we’re talking about two consenting adults here. What they do in their private lives, whether they get married or not, is up to them. It’s nobody’s business if they’re living together, getting married in a court or having a ‘nikaah’ or an Arya Samaj wedding. It’s between the man and the woman and their families. It’s Sonakshi’s life. She’s chosen her partner. Her partner has chosen her. Now it’s between them and their families. I find this a very time-waste debate.”

The actor added this scrutiny will continue and more so when they have children. It happened even when Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur was born. “Wait and watch. When they have a child, there will be a separate debate around the child’s name. We’ve seen it happen with Kareena and Saif’s kids and with my kid. It’s completely idiotic, but this isn’t going to end anytime soon,” said the 'Veere Di Wedding' actor.